This is the toughest part of the session for us.

Democrats are going to try to hear as many bills as possible in the last few days before fiscal cutoff.

Be strong. Be persistent. We’re making a difference! Every testimony we make helps throw some sand in the gears of the Democrats.

If you have D legislators, please take the extra effort to comment on the bills: simply say “please oppose”.

Topics covered in this list

PRO: Improvements to Tax Increment Finance Districts 💚! Tax exemption to spur data center development, Improving parent access to special education records.

CON: Giving the Tribes power over everying. Unionizing childcare. Taxes. Taxes hidden as Recycling mandates and paint mandates. Vehicle Taxes. Stealing Property Taxes for Renewable Energy (A shell game). Taxing tires for salmon. Creating a “right to shelter”.



It’s a formidable list. It’s just the FRIDAY MORNING bills!

We have not yet begun to fight!

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (2 bills)

🍀 SHB 2451 - Concerning local tax increment financing.

Testify

I could bore you to death on this topic, but this “good little bill” makes some progress in improving the really bad TIF laws. There’s more to be done, but this is a start.

🍀 HB 2655 - Providing a retail sales and use tax exemption for the construction and equipping of new data centers located in a county east of the Cascades that borders another state and has a population of at least 500,000.

Testify

Tax exemption GOOD.

🍀🍀🍀

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (2 Bills)

🍀 SHB 2405 - Establishing a pilot program for posttraumatic stress disorder treatment and research.

Testify

Three bills sponsored by Rep. Suzanne Schmidt advance as Legislature moves forward on safety, mental health, and government efficiency

🍀 HB 2557 - Providing parental access to special education evaluation reports.

Testify

House Education Committee passes Rep. Chase bill to strengthen parental access to special education evaluations

🍀🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (1 bill)

🚨 SHB 2281 - Concerning the state and tribal government-to-government relationship.

Testify

NC > Oppose > the tribes don't need to have power and control over every agency

🚨🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (14 bills)

🚨 SHB 1128 - Establishing a child care workforce standards board.

Testify

NC Con > Unionized Daycare? Making child care even more expensive.

🚨 HB 1316 - Expanding the scope of programs for postsecondary students experiencing homelessness and former foster youth.

Testify

NC CON > No we need to cut spending. Besides, “Post secondary students” are adults. They need to start working.

🚨 2SHB 1420 - Establishing producer responsibility for textiles.

Testify

1420 25 D Club CON > Force textile Mfg. to fund new recycling program

🚨 2SHB 1634 - Providing school districts and public schools with assistance to coordinate comprehensive behavioral health supports for students.

Testify

NC Con >> Schools interfering in behavioral health at a statewise level.

🚨 3SHB 1960 - Encouraging renewable energy in Washington through tax policy and investment in local communities.

Testify

1960 25 D Club CON > This bill creates a shell game shuffling property taxes into green energy only accounts.



The bill starts by removing both state and local property taxes on wind and solar facilities. This will initially represent a loss to counties of regular property taxes currently being paid by solar and wind powered facilities.



The shell works by recreating both the state and county taxes as excise taxes at various stated rates. Then “the renewable energy development local investment commitment matching grant program” is created and then is distributed back out as grants. These grants are stipulated for only green energy.



The end result is that general fund property taxes are shuffled into a green energy only fund. Another added insult is that Tribes will qualify for the grants so the taxpayers of Washington will be underwriting green energy for tribes.

🚨 SHB 2145 - Protecting patient access to discounted medications and health care services through Washington's health care safety net by preventing manufacturer limitations on the 340B drug pricing program. Testify

25 D Club Con > This looks very sketchy. It requires drug manufacturers who participate in Medicare to offer discounted drugs to certain federally funded hospitals and other entities. These hospitals then sell the drugs at market price reaping a profit. They claim these profits help pay for low income individuals care. Seems like circular logic. Aren’t low income covered by Medicaid? If so, then these hospitals are generating profits ultimately from Medicaid. (this means you and I tax dollars) Hospitals love it as it has provided a revenue stream.

🚨 SHB 2266 - Encouraging permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, indoor emergency housing, and indoor emergency shelters. Testify

The WA Dems are trying to create the “right to shelter” in Seattle!

🚨 SHB 2301 - Concerning extended producer responsibility requirements associated with paint.

Testify

NC > Expands existing regulations to more products. This additional plan will create more costs for the consumers and make housing costs more expensive.

🚨 SHB 2365 - Advancing digital opportunities for all.

Testify

25th D Club > 2365 > Expand the Broadband grift. Throw in lots of DEI. It’s a money pit that spends and spends yet never installs much broadband.

🚨 SHB 2421 - Concerning 6PPD and regrettable 6PPD substitutes in tires.

Testify

Cattlemens CON > The Toll: Aiming to ban the tire preservative 6PPD by 2035, this bill imposes a mitigation fee on new tire sales to fund salmon restoration. The Impact: These fees add to the already soaring costs of tires for heavy-duty ranching and hauling equipment.

🚨 HB 2720 - Increasing access and resources for behavioral health emergency services providers by imposing a covered lives assessment on specific health plans.

Testify

CLW CON > This is effectively a new tax on private insurance. Carriers will pass the cost to consumers through higher premiums, narrower networks, or reduced plan offerings.

🚨 SHB 2251 - Concerning climate commitment act accounts.

Testify

Todd Meyers Thread on X

🚨 HB 2722 - Increasing the maximum weight of certain vehicles subject to transportation benefit district vehicle fees.

Testify

New Bill. No bill report. 2722 AI Summary > Specifically, the bill amends RCW 82.80.140 to allow Transportation Benefit Districts to charge a fee of up to $100 per vehicle, and it raises the threshold for vehicles subject to gross weight license fees from 6,000 pounds to 10,000 pounds. This means that more vehicles, particularly those with a scale weight of 10,000 pounds or less, will now be subject to these district-imposed fees, potentially increasing revenue for transportation improvements within those districts.

NC CON > TAX INCREASE ON VEHICLES. How bout those $30 car tabs.

🚨 HB 2727 - Creating the educational transit access grant program to reduce the cost of public transportation for community and technical college students.

Testify

Creates a pilot program to provide College Kids public transportation for free. This will be paid for by your fees paid into your Public Transportation District.

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard. Remember, you can also testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

STAY STRONG. MORE COFFEE! ☕️😵‍💫

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

