Influencing Olympia Effectively

OPPOSE and sign in CON vs "SHB 2389 Criminal offenses under 18"

🚨 Early deadline🚨

https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Testifier/Add?chamber=House&mId=33877&aId=170069&caId=28048&tId=3

The bill SHB 2389 aims to modify provisions related to individuals found to have committed criminal offenses when under the age of 18. It seeks to increase alternatives to confinement and modify placement options for those in confinement. The bill requires the court to grant a suspended disposition alternative when a juvenile is eligible unless the court finds that commitment to juvenile rehabilitation is needed. It also allows individuals to appeal certain juvenile dispositions with a term of confinement over 30 days. The bill is sponsored by representatives including Cortes, Bergquist, Thomas, Parshley, Ortiz-Self, Lekanoff, Ryu, Reed, Scott, Obras, Street, Taylor, Gregerson, Ormsby, Goodman, Farivar, Macri, Fosse, and Hill.

