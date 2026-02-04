8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

Topics covered in this list

PRO: Permit Reviews, Family Leave Contributions, and Statewide Energy Assistance.

CON: Taxes, taxes, taxes, Anti-Ice, Anti-American Worker, more taxes, even more taxes, and Anti-Capitalism just for good measure. Vote like your wallet depends on it!

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🍀 No 8 am PRO Bills

🍀🍀🍀

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (3 Bills)

🍀 SHB 1903 - Establishing a statewide low-income energy assistance program.

Testify

This bill was part of the special alert I sent earlier. Please support.

🍀 SHB 2345 - Concerning contributions in the state paid family and medical leave program.

Testify

🍀 SHB 2418 - Concerning permit review processes.

Testify

🍀🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (4 Bills)

🚨 HB 2583 - Concerning authority to impose local excise taxes on lodging.

Testify

🚨 HB 2278 - Concerning tourism promotion areas.

Testify

🚨 SHB 2224 - Concerning fire protection districts.

Testify

🚨 SHB 2325 - Establishing a tourism self-supported assessment program to fund statewide tourism promotion.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (14 bills)

🚨 SHB 1982 - Vacating convictions involving the exercise of treaty rights by Indian tribal members.

Testify

🚨 SHB 2105 - Concerning immigrant worker protections.

Testify

ANTI-ICE, ANTI American Worker

🚨 HB 2116 - Updating school enrichment funding.

Testify

My Comment (CON): This bill would require an increase of the minimum local school levy by 33% in order to avoid a state funding cut starting in 2030. If this bill passed, the local schools will be required to pass a levy of at least $2/1,000 in order to receive their full funding, up from the current 1.50/1000.



Please work to stop this and any other attempt to use homes as piggy banks!

🚨 SHB 2210 - Protecting local representation by strengthening and securing fair elections in local governments.

Testify

This bill was part of the special alert I sent earlier. Please OPPOSE Ranked Choice Voting!

🚨 SHB 2215 - Concerning climate commitment act compliance obligations for fuels supplied or otherwise sold into Washington.

Testify

🚨 SHB 2271 - Concerning postconsumer recycled content requirements for plastic products.

Testify

You’ll pay the cost of this mandate at the store…Sneaky tax increase.

🚨 SHB 2355 - Establishing labor protections for domestic workers. Testify

ANTI-ICE, ANTI American Worker

🚨 SHB 2439 - Enhancing public health by modifying cigarette, vapor product, and tobacco product policy.

Testify

NC CON > Increasing regulation and taxes and "fees"

🚨 SHB 2442 - Providing local governments tax resources and fund flexibility.

Testify

Another TAX INCREASE.

🚨 SHB 2479 - Concerning the recovery of unpaid wages.

Testify

NC CON > EXPANDS L&I

🚨 HB 2481 - Prohibiting surveillance-based price discrimination and surge pricing for retail goods.

Testify

2675 NC CON>. Such an innocent name! No bill report available but this bill moves earmarked money into the General Fund, so they can spend it!

🚨 HB 2681 - Modifying cannabis producer, processor, and retailer license fees.

Testify

TAX INCREASE, these costs will be passed on to the consumers!

🚨 🚨 🚨



THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming later today!

