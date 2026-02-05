1:30 pm and 4 pm Bill List

I’m just going to warn you, this list is Very, VERY long.

Persist! Our voices are needed.

Believe it or not, this is not EVERY bill with a hearing tomorrow afternoon, just the best of the best 🍀 and the worst of the worst. 🚨

Topics covered in this list

PRO: Motorcycle safety, Crash prevention zones, streamlining transportation projects, a tax waiver(!), Tax Relief for flood damage, green fertilizer, and more!

CON: Two bills to try and unionize farm workers - very bad! More new taxation, more anti-ice bills, and the really awful anti sheriff bill!

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (14 Bills)

🍀 HB 1367 - Improving motorcycle safety by authorizing the use of the right shoulder of limited access roadways.

Testify

🍀 SHB 2174 - Establishing crash prevention zones.

Testify

🍀 HB 2718 - Streamlining transportation projects.

Testify

🍀 SJM 8016 - Requesting Congress to determine that the closure of the Fairfax bridge and its immediate replacement be considered an emergency.

Testify

🍀 SB 6033 - Providing a limited waiver of interest and penalties for taxpayers inadvertently failing to collect and remit sales and use taxes on select services.

Testify

🍀 SB 6297 - Making temporary staffing services provided to nonprofit behavioral health entities exempt from retail sales tax.

Testify

🍀 SB 6343 - Providing tax relief to Washington residents impacted by the atmospheric river and winter weather event.

Testify

🍀 SSB 6070 - Supporting the recovery of missing persons.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5853 - Protecting elected officials from political violence by creating the statewide emergency public official notification system. Testify

🍀 SB 6082 - Safeguarding student financial aid from fraud.

Testify

🍀 SB 6323 - Concerning medical insurance premium reimbursements for surviving spouses of line of duty deaths.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5911 - Strengthening the financial stability of persons in the care of the department of children, youth, and families.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5971 - Establishing a green fertilizer incentive program to support the production and adoption of low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer in Washington state.

Testify

🍀 SSB 6017 - Supporting crime victims and witnesses by promoting victim-centered, trauma-informed responses.

Testify

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

It’s Friday! No 4 pm Group!

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (19 bills)

🚨 SB 6345 - Making transportation projects on state-owned highways subject to certain contracting conditions.

Testify

🚨 SB 6294 - Providing local governments tax resources and fund flexibility.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5400 - Supporting local news journalism.

Testify

🚨 SB 6211 - Creating uniformity for the process by which cities planning under the growth management act implement real estate excise taxes. Testify

TAX BILL. Bypassing voter approval for excise taxes

🚨 SB 5650 - Authorizing a local excise tax on cannabis.

Testify

TAX BILL

🚨 SB 6067 - Concerning workers' compensation benefits.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5974 - Modernizing and strengthening laws concerning sheriffs, police chiefs, town marshals, law enforcement agency volunteers, youth cadets, specially commissioned officers, and police matrons.

Testify

ANTI SHERIFF.

CLW agrees > Under this bill, the state gains the ability to:

Decide who is allowed to run

Remove a sheriff without an election

Control training, certification, and eligibility

Override local priorities and community standards

Also, would allow men in the same cell as women!

🚨 SSB 5981 - Protecting patient access to discounted medications and health care services through Washington's health care safety net by preventing manufacturer limitations on the 340B drug pricing program.

Testify

🚨 SB 5862 - Providing a cost-of-living adjustment for plan 1 retirees of the teachers' retirement system and public employees' retirement system.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6117 - Concerning collective bargaining for employees not covered by the national labor relations act.

Testify

Unionize Farm Workers #1

🚨 SSB 6045 - Placing agricultural employees under the jurisdiction of the public employment relations commission for the purpose of collective bargaining.

Testify

Unionize Farm Workers #2

🚨 SSB 6026 - Concerning residential development in commercial and mixed-use zones.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6309 - Providing for enhanced municipal permitting tools for high capacity transit projects.

Testify

🚨 SB 5828 - Concerning the Washington college grant and college bound scholarship program for students attending private four-year not-for-profit institutions of higher education in Washington.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5906 - Establishing data and personal safety protections within areas of public accommodation for all Washington residents.

Testify

ANTI-ICE

🚨 2SSB 5387 - Concerning the corporate practice of health care.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5965 - Reducing environmental impacts associated with bags provided to customers at retail establishments.

Testify

NC CON 5965 > You've got to be kidding me, right? Increases taxes collected on paper bags AND mandates thick plastic that DOES NOT break down as easily in the land fill. Anti-environmental and PRO TAX. Also limits LOCAL CONTROL. Also gives more power to Dept. of Ecology.

🚨 SSB 6239 - Requiring arbitration for tort claims against the state of Washington and its subdivisions.

Testify

NC Con > Why should the state be shielded from lawsuits? My concern is that this is a disincentive to right behavior.

🚨 SSB 6035 - Ensuring access to voting services for military, overseas, Native American, and disabled voters.

Testify

Ari Hoffman It's ELECTRONIC VOTING! >

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

It’s Friday! No 4 pm Group!

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



Just want to be sure to thank my friends in Skagit Click&Send team as well as John Leslie over at the 25th District Club. Their stellar research makes my work much easier. I try to hit the bills they didn’t hit, and together we’re covering a lot of territory! Team work! 🙌🏻

