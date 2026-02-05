Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

User's avatar
Erik Nelson's avatar
Erik Nelson
5d

SSB 6309 was removed from committee?

https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=6309&Year=2025&Initiative=false

Also, if today is Thursday, are there any 4pm meetings? Thx 🙏

1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Erik Nelson's avatar
Erik Nelson
5d

OPPOSE HB 1128 childcare workforce bill:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Testifier/Add?chamber=House&mId=33879&aId=169935&caId=28001&tId=3

1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
