VOTE PRO

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step 2: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

🍀 SHB 1903 - Establishing a statewide low-income energy assistance program.



Testify PRO

This substitute bill 1903 is the result of nearly a year's negotiation, and it requires that the Energy Assistance Program (which is ALREADY part of the law) be run and funded at the STATE level, RATHER THAN THE LOCAL LEVEL!



If Ferry County PUD is forced to self fund this program, we have so many people that qualify for assistance, that the remain rate payers would pay over $700/year MORE to subsidize them. This would be true for any smaller rural local PUD. We need the state to fund and manage this.



Data and Links in the article. This bill 1903 was modified and advanced rather than HB 2373, which would have been even more expensive for small rural counties. I’m thankful that this bill is being put forward, after extensive modification and improvement!



Please support this bill!

VOTE CON on the following bill.

Ranked Choice VOTING!

🚨 SHB 2210 - Protecting local representation by strengthening and securing fair elections in local governments.

Ranked Choice Voting is the gateway to Election Corruption!

This is probably the most DANGEROUS bill in the morning group of bills. Please review this article to get a better understanding of WHY.

What is Ranked Choice Voting?

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

