Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erik Nelson's avatar
Erik Nelson
7d

Please clarify Tuesday's HB 2550 vs SB 6252, which one is it?

"A hearing on SB 6252 has been scheduled:

• Action Deadline: 3:00pm Tuesday

• Click Here to Register CON

• Click Here to Testify In-Person, Remotely, or Writing

HB 2550 expands the existing transit support grant program requirement..."

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture