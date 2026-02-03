Topics covered in this list:

PRO: Forest practice rule making, building codes, veterans, veterans memorial, public records act update.

CON: Abortion, Land Banking, Killing coal-fired power generation, government grocery stores, and defining “disadvantaged person” (guess what, everyone but white men are disadvantaged…🤔)

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

Thanks for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🍀 No Pro Bills in the 8am group

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (3 Bills)

🍀 HB 2620 - Restoring collaboration in the forest practices rule-making process for the benefit of long-term protection of natural resources and the forest products industry.

Testify

🍀 HB 2141 - Concerning building codes.

Testify

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (3 Bills)

🍀 HB 2514 - Establishing a global war on terror memorial on the capitol campus.

Testify

🍀 HB 2661 - Establishing the legislative task force on public records act modernization consisting of eight voting members and four nonvoting legislators.

Testify

🍀 2ESHB 1541 - Concerning the veterans affairs advisory committee. Testify

🍀🍀

4:00 pm Group. Testify prior to 3:00 pm (1 Bill)

🍀 SB 5909 - Reviewing and discontinuing low-enrollment undergraduate programs at public baccalaureate institutions.

Testify

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (4 bills)

🚨 HB 2367 - Eliminating preferential treatment related to a coal-fired electric generating plant.

Testify

🚨 HB 1974 - Establishing land banking authorities.

Testify

🚨 HB 2650 - Concerning notifications and effective dates for department of revenue administration of certain excise taxes.

Testify

🚨 HB 2626 - Increasing the insurance premium tax on certain health insurance providers.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (3 Bills)

🚨 HB 2598 - Improving statewide coordination in support of anadromous fish recovery.

Testify

🚨 HB 2573 - Concerning community access to food, medicine, and health services.

Testify

🚨 HB 2684 - Establishing guidelines for what constitutes a socially disadvantaged individual for the purpose of business enterprise state certification.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (5 BIlls)

🚨 HB 2555 - Concerning medicaid coverage for traditional health care practices.

Testify

🚨 HB 2658 - Concerning the truth in mental health coverage act.

Testify

🚨 HB 2683 - Promoting transparency and efficiency in health carrier relations with health care providers and facilities.

Testify

🚨 HB 2685 - Concerning sharing and protection of tribal data.

Testify

🚨 HJM 4010 - Requesting an investigation into the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.

Testify

Update 7:25 am » Removed from hearing! A win!

🚨🚨

4:00 pm Group. Testify prior to 3:00 pm (4 Bills)

🚨 SB 6252 - Adding certain students at certain community and technical colleges to the passengers that must be allowed to ride transit for free under the transit support grant program.

Testify

🚨 SB 6081 - Protecting Washingtonians from invasion of privacy, including the unauthorized disclosure of sex designation information and historic sex designation changes in official government records. Testify

🚨 SSB 6037 - Concerning fire protection districts.

Testify

🚨 SB 5826 - Concerning access at public postsecondary educational institutions to medication abortion.

Testify

PRO-ABORTION

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This list includes all Tuesday bills that we want to testify on.

Sorry to be late getting this out to you… fighting a little cold. 🤧

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar