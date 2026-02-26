8 am and 10:30 am Bill Lists

Topics covered in this list

PRO: Streamlining consumer-owned utility procurement requirements, and creating a Washington state supply chain competitiveness infrastructure program.

CON: Concerning property tax reform, establishment of the governor’s office of Indian affairs, and “State sponsored child kidnapping.”

And then there’s the State Operating Budget:

I love the “Fight” that Rep. Couture brings to the legislature every day. This is why we will win back Washington State. Keep up the fight, and help Influence Olympia. 💚

NOW, GO TESTIFY! ✅

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️ (3 bills)

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🍀 SSB 6076 - Streamlining consumer-owned utility procurement requirements for clean energy generation, energy storage, transmission, and distribution projects.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5901 - Providing school construction assistance program facilities support for on-base schools.

(Sorry this has an Exec hearing tomorrow… my mistake)

🍀🍀🍀

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🍀 ESB 5649 - Creating a Washington state supply chain competitiveness infrastructure program.

Testify

🍀🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️ (7 bills)

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say "please oppose/please support"



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 ESSB 6162 - Concerning property tax reform.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🚨 E2SSB 5847 - Concerning access to medical care in workers' compensation.

Testify

🚨 2SSB 5969 - Reducing duplication between high school and beyond plans and individualized education program transition plans.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6034 - Concerning statutory establishment of the governor's office of Indian affairs.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6184 - Updating the office of homeless youth program provisions.

Testify

"State sponsored child kidnapping"

🚨 ESB 6246 - Concerning emissions from emissions-intensive, trade-exposed facilities under the climate commitment act.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 5374 - Including tribal representation in certain transportation activities.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap! ☕️😅

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

