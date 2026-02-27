8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

As you might expect when the majority party is breaking the rules with late additions, these bills are all CON. These bills were all hard fought in the house of origin, so we need to show up and testify today!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (1 bill)

🚨 SSB 6097 - Adding federally recognized Indian tribes to the list of entities that may participate in the conservation futures program.

Testify

"Tribes buy property rights with state $$"

From 25 D Club CON > These rights, once purchased can be held, sold and traded. There are no restrictions on who can own them so unfriendly and even adversarial interests could acquire and control vast amounts of land. There was a recent scheme to make this into an actual profit making enterprise and list is on the stock exchange. This bill relinquishes, with state tax dollars, properties and property rights to tribes. No matter the proclaimed noble cause, can Washington tax payers demand compliance from tribes once property or rights are a tribal asset?

🚨🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (6 Bills)

🚨 E2SSB 5981 - Concerning the 340B drug pricing program.

Testify

🚨 E2SSB 6026 - Concerning residential development in commercial and mixed-use zones.

Testify

“State Mandate of Local Zoning”

🚨 E2SSB 5496 - Preserving homeownership options by limiting excessive home buying by certain entities.

Testify

CAPR and BIAW both CON.

🚨 SSB 6289 - Creating a statewide economic development and competitiveness strategic plan.

Testify

“Dept. of Commerce plan the state economy.”

🚨 SSB 5520 - Concerning the wrongly convicted persons act.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 6210 - Concerning the health plan certification process.

Testify

From 25 D Club CON > The additional requirements will bring added costs to insurance carriers as well as the state. There is a sizable administrative burden that it comes with. In the private insurance market, this will be borne by the insured in the end. For Medicaid and subsidized people who are already the beneficiaries of public tax dollars, the added costs will fall on the taxpayers.These extra burdens will also lead to fewer insurance offerings.

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

