Topics covered in this list

PRO: Blue Envelope Program, Jet Fuel Production, and A statewide low-income energy assistance program (as opposed to locally funded).

CON: Tax and Fee Increases, Foreign Language Services, and the “Green Energy Shell Game.”

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

Help us get to 1000 SUBSCRIBERS! There’s power in numbers! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (5 Bills)

🍀 SHB 2323 - Establishing a blue envelope program.

Testify

Eslick legislation creating Blue Envelope Program for drivers with autism advances to Senate

🍀 SSB 5932 - Providing certainty for the development of low-to-zero carbon alternative jet fuel production in Washington state.

Testify

🍀 E2SHB 1903 - Establishing a statewide low-income energy assistance program.

Testify

1903 PRO > Every one needs to remember that the mandate for low energy assistance is ALREADY existing in the law. It just mandated that each utility district "self fund" the assistance!!



This bill provides aid for small county PUD's (Like Ferry County PUD) which has a majority of ratepayers who qualify for assistance. Estimates are that remaining rate payers in Ferry would pay an extra $700 per year to "self fund" the assistance with in the PUD

1930 as amended spreads the burden state wide so that the mandate doesn't accidently drive more people into poverty by forcing small districts to "self fund."



The amending striker is NOT as good as the version of the bill that was heard in public hearing, but it's still a step in the right direction. PLEASE SUPPORT.

🍀 E2SHB 2416 - Concerning fair treatment of waste to energy facilities under the climate commitment act.

Testify

🍀 E2SHB 2636 - Requiring reviews of the performance, operations, and funding of the state’s public education system.

Testify

🍀🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

2:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 1:30 pm (14 Bills)

🚨 EHB 2588 - Concerning county ferry district authority.

Testify

TAX / FEE INCREASE

🚨 E2SHB 2251 - Concerning climate commitment act accounts.

Testify

TAX / FEE INCREASE

🚨 SHB 2475 - Concerning language accessible public programs, activities, and services conducted, operated, or administered by state agencies.

Testify

🚨 E3SHB 1960 - Encouraging renewable energy in Washington through tax policy and investment in local communities.

Testify

"GREEN ENERGY SHELL GAME"

🚨 ESHB 2238 - Concerning statewide food security.

Testify

25 D Club Con > If you want to make a problem worse, get government involved. This

ridiculous proposal will be just one more train wreck along with ending

homelessness and other failed efforts. The biggest concern is involvement

with agriculture. We lose farmers at an alarming rate due to government

regulation. Please don’t add to the problem. Vote NO!

NOTE > Washington Cattlemen’s is PRO!! Do your research!

WCA Pro > Directs the WSDA to create a comprehensive "Statewide Food Security Strategy" by 2027 to strengthen ag supply chain resilience.

🚨 E2SHB 2515 - Addressing emerging large energy use facilities.

Testify

🚨 2SHB 2590 - Exempting limited equity cooperatives from the Washington uniform common interest ownership act.

Testify

🚨 ESHB 2508 - Clarifying the scope of authority of the office of independent investigations to align with current operations and practices and to include public disclosure requirements and protect privacy.

Testify

🚨 HB 2249 - Amending the state civil service statutes to include Washington technology solutions network and security systems employees.

Testify

🚨 2SHB 2333 - Protecting elected officials and candidates, executive state officers, election officials, and criminal justice participants against threats and incidents of political violence.

Testify

🚨 SHB 1570 - Concerning collective bargaining for certain employees who are enrolled in academic programs at public institutions of higher education.

Testify

🚨 HB 1796 - Concerning school districts' authority to contract indebtedness for school construction.

Testify

"School bonding without a vote"

🚨 E2SHB 1170 - Informing users when content is developed or modified by artificial intelligence.

Testify

🚨 E3SHB 1710 - Concerning compliance with the Washington voting rights act of 2018.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is the AFTERNOON bills… Morning bills for tomorrow… coming asap 😵‍💫☕️

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar