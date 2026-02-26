This list is for the entire day of Thursday 2/26.

What I find very interesting about this list is that we have almost the same number of PRO bills as CON bills. This has been happening more this session than I’ve seen in previous sessions. I think that’s because of the increased citizen activism. I think YOU did this.



It really does encourage more cooperation and collaboration when the legislators know that the public is watching!

Stay strong, Not a Bot! 🤖

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

8am pm Group. Testify prior to 7 am (3 bills)

🍀 ESB 6347 - REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Undoing certain changes to the estate tax.

Testify

🍀 SSB 6343 - Providing tax relief to Washington residents impacted by the atmospheric river and winter weather event.

Testify

🍀 SB 6244 - Extending an existing hazardous substance tax exemption for certain agricultural crop protection products that are temporarily warehoused but not otherwise used, manufactured, packaged, or sold in the state of Washington.

Testify

🍀🍀🍀

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (6 bills)

🍀 HB 2689 - Concerning the working connections child care program.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5824 - Concerning fifth-wheel travel trailers.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5833 - Allowing pets in unattended motor vehicles under certain circumstances.

Testify

🍀 E2SSB 6066 - Establishing crash prevention zones.

Testify

🍀 EHB 2179 - REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Concerning membership in the public employees' retirement system for port workers who participate in a federal railroad retirement plan.

Testify

House passes Abell bill protecting port workers from duplicate retirement payments

🍀 ESHB 2168 - Facilitating the rapid sharing of overdose mapping information for overdose prevention.

Testify

🍀🍀🍀

No 4pm Group.

🍀🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8am pm Group. Testify prior to 7 am (3 bills)

🚨 E2SSB 5061 - Requiring certain wages in public works contracts to be at least the prevailing wage in effect when the work is performed.

Testify

🚨 SB 6114 - Defining the terms "fixture" and "affixed" for excise tax purposes.

Testify

TAX INCREASE

🚨 E2SSB 6027 - Modifying certain funding and exemptions related to providing and maintaining affordable housing and related services.

Testify

TAX INCREASE

6027 Summary > Senate Bill 6027 expands how counties can raise and spend local taxes for affordable housing, homelessness services, and related programs.

🚨🚨🚨

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (10 bills)

🚨 SB 5832 - Updating the arbitration fee collected for the new motor vehicle arbitration account.

Testify

TAX INCREASE

🚨 ESSB 6110 - Addressing electric-assisted bicycles and electric motorcycles.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 6262 - Increasing the maximum weight of certain vehicles subject to transportation benefit district vehicle fees.

Testify

TAX INCREASE

🚨 E2SHB 2034 - Concerning termination and restatement of plan 1 of the law enforcement officers' and firefighters' retirement system.

Testify

THEFT OF PENSION FUNDS!!

The Upside-Down World of Washington Democrats

🚨 E2SHB 1974 - Establishing land banking authorities.

Testify

🚨 ESHB 2442 - Providing local governments tax resources and fund flexibility.

Testify

TAX INCREASE

🚨 E2SHB 2523 - Concerning the community reinvestment program.

Testify

🚨 SB 6355 - Concerning the electric transmission system.

Testify

2026 Feb 25 - Concerning the electric transmission system. 🍀

🚨 E2SHB 2215 - Concerning climate commitment act compliance obligations for fuels supplied or otherwise sold into Washington.

Testify

🚨 2SHB 2105 - Concerning immigrant worker protections.

Testify

ANTI-ICE BILL

🚨🚨🚨

No 4 pm Group.

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

It’s a republic if you can keep it!

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively.

