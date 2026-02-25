Wednesday is Policy Cutoff

This means that there are very few public hearings, but lots of bills in exec hearings.

For this reason, the format of this letter is a little different.

First, I’ll cover bills in public hearings.

Then, I’ll provide a list of bills that will be in executive hearings.

Bills in Public Hearing: Last Ticket

Be sure to testify on these bills!

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

Thanks for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

All Pro Bills: Testify prior to 7:00am (1 bill)

🍀 HB 2735 - Establishing a constitutional floor in family law cases. Testify

2735 AI Summary >This bill, known as "Troxel II," establishes a "constitutional floor" for family law cases in Washington State, meaning it sets a minimum standard of rights for parents and children that courts must uphold, drawing from principles found in the U.S. Constitution.

It presumes parents are fit to raise their children unless proven otherwise through evidence of violence, substance abuse, or neglect, and generally favors a 50/50 custody arrangement unless parents agree differently.

The bill also mandates that any government interference with the parent-child relationship must be the least restrictive option and that similarly situated parents should be treated equally. Furthermore, it requires parents to cooperate in ways that keep both households functional and ensures that court orders are clear, contestable, and that only judges, not advisors, make decisions, prohibiting secret evidence or one-sided processes.

Sponsors: Chase, Abell & Walsh

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

All Con Bills: Testify prior to 7:00am (3 bills)

🚨 HB 2070 - Providing state funding parity for Western Washington University.

Testify

2070 Skagit Team Con > Critics argue that the bill unfairly guarantees extra funding to one university during a time of serious state budget shortages, forcing lawmakers to shift limited taxpayer dollars away from other important needs like K-12 education, public safety, healthcare, and transportation. They say the bill singles out Western Washington University for special treatment instead of fixing funding problems across the entire higher-education system, which is struggling statewide.

Opponents also warn that the bill CREATES AN AUTOMATIC SPENDING REQUIREMENT WITHOUT ENOUGH ACCOUNTABILITY, meaning lawmakers would be required to increase funding even if enrollment drops, costs rise due to inefficiency, or financial problems result from poor management decisions. In addition, critics fear the bill sets a costly precedent, since other universities may demand similar guarantees, potentially driving up long-term state spending.

Finally, they argue the bill DOES NOT ADDRESS THE REAL CAUSES OF HIGHER-EDUCATION FINANCIAL PROBLEMS, such as declining enrollment, inflation, rising labor costs, and overall state budget deficits, and instead simply shifts money rather than solving these deeper issues.

🚨 HB 2671 - Concerning state financial aid.

Testify

🚨 HB 2617 - Enhancing higher education procedures.

Testify

2617 Skagit Team Con > Critics argue that House Bill 2617 WOULD SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE LONG-TERM STATE SPENDING, forcing taxpayers to cover costs that colleges currently pay using tuition revenue. They warn this could DIVERT BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AWAY FROM OTHER PRIORITIES, such as public safety and transportation.

Opponents also say the bill reduces financial accountability for colleges, since the state would automatically absorb rising labor, benefit, and operational costs, removing incentives for universities to control spending. Some lawmakers worry the bill creates an open-ended funding obligation, locking future legislatures into permanent budget increases regardless of economic conditions.

In addition, critics argue the bill prioritizes higher education institutions over struggling families and essential public services, especially when many taxpayers are already burdened by inflation, housing costs, and tax increases. Finally, opponents say the bill does not address administrative bloat or cost efficiency within colleges, instead shifting financial responsibility directly onto taxpayers.

🚨🚨🚨

The following bills have an exec hearing. The best thing you can do on these Exec bills, is click on the bill number, and “leave a comment on this bill.”



That way, if the bill makes it out of committee, your legislator will know if you support or oppose it. That will help them prepare for floor action next week. If you oppose, please say a sentence or two about your concerns. Perhaps you’ll give them a good idea for an amendment!

You don’t need to do them all, but it will help your legislators if you do some of them.

These are in groups of 5.

Pro Exec Bills: Send a comment of the bills

🍀 SSB 5971 - Establishing a green fertilizer incentive program to support the production and adoption of low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer in Washington state.

🍀 SSB 5169 - Concerning testimony of children.

🍀 ESHB 2253 - Concerning updates to the licensing division of the department of children, youth, and families.

🍀 SB 6132 - Authorizing a narrow modification to indebtedness limits for select inland port districts to ensure continued eligibility for federal funding for rail, power, and other critical public infrastructure improvements.

🍀 SSB 6149 - Concerning the definition of "rural county" for purposes of public facilities funding.

🍀 ESHB 1295 - Using evidence-based instructional practices in reading and writing literacy for public elementary students.

🍀 ESHB 2557 - Providing parental access to special education evaluation reports.

🍀 E2SHB 2636 - Requiring reviews of the performance, operations, and funding of the state’s public education system.

🍀 ESSB 5928 - Concerning wildfire risk models and score disclosure.

🍀 SSB 6079 - Reducing nonrenewal and cancellations of insurance policies due to wildfire risk.

🍀🍀🍀

Con Exec Bills: Send a comment of the bills

Click on the bill number, then send your legislators a comment!

🚨 SSB 6097 - Adding federally recognized Indian tribes to the list of entities that may participate in the conservation futures program.

🚨 EHB 2294 - Prohibiting negative use restrictions on real property that have the effect of limiting consumer access to food and medicine.

🚨 E2SHB 2325 - Establishing a tourism self-supported assessment program to fund statewide tourism promotion.

🚨 HB 2624 - Clarifying consumer protections regarding unsolicited real estate transactions for public purposes or by nonprofit land conservancies.

🚨 ESSB 5906 - Establishing data and personal safety protections within areas of public accommodation for all Washington residents.

🚨 SSB 5520 - Concerning the wrongly convicted persons act.

🚨 HB 2464 - Concerning reporting requirements and law enforcement responses for incidents at private detention facilities.

🚨 2SSB 5292 - Concerning paid family and medical leave rates.

🚨 E2SSB 5847 - Concerning access to medical care in workers' compensation.

🚨 SB 6188 - Concerning the department of labor and industries' authority to enact rules related to regulating asbestos training.

🚨 SSB 6309 - Providing for enhanced municipal permitting tools for high capacity transit projects.

🚨 SSB 6289 - Creating a statewide economic development and competitiveness strategic plan.

🚨 ESHB 1795 - Addressing restraint or isolation of students in public schools and educational programs.

🚨 E3SHB 1634 - Providing school districts and public schools with assistance to coordinate comprehensive behavioral health supports for students.

🚨 ESHB 2266 - Encouraging permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, indoor emergency housing, and indoor emergency shelters.

🚨 2SHB 2590 - Exempting limited equity cooperatives from the Washington uniform common interest ownership act.

🚨 SSB 6184 - Updating the office of homeless youth program provisions.

🚨 E2SSB 5981 - Concerning the 340B drug pricing program.

🚨 ESSB 6210 - Concerning the health plan certification process.

🚨 2SSB 6035 - Ensuring access to voting services for military, overseas, Native American, and disabled voters.

🚨 SSB 6081 - Protecting Washingtonians from invasion of privacy, including the unauthorized disclosure of sex designation information and historic sex designation changes in official government records.

🚨 SSB 6034 - Concerning statutory establishment of the governor's office of Indian affairs.

🚨 SSB 6049 - Protecting student and employee information from public disclosure.

🚨 ESSB 5203 - Ensuring connectivity for Washington wildlife through safe passages.

Exec BUDGET Bills: Cut Spending, Reduce Taxes!

🚨 SB 5998 - Making 2025-2027 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations.

🚨 HB 2289 - Making 2025-2027 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations.

🚨 HB 2306 - Making supplemental transportation appropriations for the 2025-2027 fiscal biennium.

🚨 HB 2711 - Concerning transportation resources.

🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar