Concerning the electric transmission system.



This newsletter is going to take a deep dive in to one brand new NEW bill, 6355. I don’t usually do this, but I think this bill has the potential to impact everyone in the state on the electrical grid, AND that the majority party might try to force a vote on this by breaking a rule or two. Rules are made to broken, right?

This bill has recently been introduced (why so late in the session?), and has been “Held at the desk,” what ever that means. I’ve never seen this before. A disagreement about the proper committee to do the first hearing? A disagreement about running this bill? An effort to disguise how important it is?



What ever the disagreement is, the Senate Ways and Means committee is going to hold the first public hearing, tomorrow 2/26.

I’m going to start with a review of this bill from my friend John Leslie, and then dive into the text of the bill.

“State Owned Electrical Grid”

by John Leslie

This is a brand new bill just filed on Feb. 24th Not really sure how this is done after cutoffs, but here we are.

The bill proposes to make the state an electrical grid owner and operator. It is steeped in green energy ambitions and controls which are not achievable for the intended outcome of stable power, but also will run into conflicts with existing systems like the federal Bonneville Power Administration.

As in all things Olympia, a new commission, council, department or in this case an “authority” is created along with a tribal one too.

The Washington electric transmission authority is hereby created as a public body. A tribal clean energy partnership work group is established within the department of commerce.

All these new bodies require associated new treasury accounts for the money they are going to fleece us for.

The electric transmission operating account is created in the state treasury. The electric transmission capital account is created in the state treasury.

Among other things, the new Transmission Authority will be given the power to:

(3) Exercise the power of eminent domain as outlined under the provisions of chapter 8.04 RCW (8) Lease, purchase, accept donations of, or otherwise own, hold, improve, or use any property (9) Sell, lease, exchange, or otherwise dispose of any property (10)(a) Own electric transmission equipment and systems

There are other associated proposals this year to attempt to patch up the utopian dream of a zero emission state.

The increasing demands of just normal growth are exacerbated by all the green energy legislative demands in place creating a recipe for disaster. Windmills and solar panels don’t even come close to satisfying demand and much less in a reliable fashion.

If you’re not following John’s great substack, you should!

STATE POWER AGENCY with EMINENT DOMAIN POWER

If you understand anything at all about how the majority party works, the idea of a State Agency with eminent domain power should scare the pants off you.

I read this bill as a State + Tribal takeover of ALL electrical generation in the state.



Am I over reacting? Read the following parts of the bill, and comment on this email.

I hope I’m over reacting, but I see this is a huge “Power Grab” in more ways than one.

Justification: The Green New Scam

Section 2:

Creates A STATE Run and administered Transmission Authority. “The AUTHORITY.” No, not kidding, they call it “THE AUTHORITY.” How ironically totalitarian.



NO, you don’t get to vote on the board of directors, they’re appointed by the governor.

Section 3:

I read Sec. 3 to give “THE AUTHORITY” the ability to “leverage” (steal?) existing transmission lines and infrastructure.



The timelines in this section are also unreasonable. Sec. 4 mandates a board of directors appointed by Jan 1, 2027, with a “list of high priority transmission corridors” developed by October 30, 2027.

Either they’re setting themselves up for failure, OR Commerce has already done much of the “identifying,” of the infrastructure they’d like to confiscate.

Section 5:

Hidden DEEP in Section 5: “The AUTHORITY” and their facilities ARE NOT subject to any supervision or regulation from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. They are setting themselves outside of defined regulators… WHY?

So. they cannot be stopped from increasing rates, stealing equipment from other power utilities, or mandating green energy projects where they’re not wanted. That’s totally fine, right?

Section 6

Section 6 gives “THE AUTHORITY” the right to “adopt rules and procedures” AND ALSO the power of eminent domain.



Rule making authority is extremely dangerous, because it’s difficult for citizens to track and impact the rule making process. It’s pretty much bureaucrats run amuck.

Eminent domain is even worse that rule making authority.

(Even GROK understood that this could be a problem)

Section 8.

This section creates a “tribal clean energy partnership work group” which will look for opportunities for “Joint ownership” with the tribes. Now I love my tribal neighbors, but they don’t need to be running our power grid all the sudden, without a vote of the ratepayers or tax payers.



I think that this is another effort at giving the tribes the authority to mandate the removal of the Snake River dams, but they would NEVER do that, would they? 🤨 Call me skeptical.

Section 9 is the “Follow the Money” section.

Section 11 is the “ANTI TRANSPARENCY” section.

No, even though a state AGENCY should be covered under public disclosure law, “The AUTHORITY” is not, because they’re going to call everything they do “critical” or “proprietary” or “business information. Suckers.

A really really bad idea, held at the desk.

What do you think?

Am I being paranoid, or should we all be concerned?

If you’re as concerned as I am, you might forward this newsletter to everyone you know, so they can comment on this bill (at the bill info page) and TESTIFY CON (at the link above.

Looking forward to your feedback on this one.

