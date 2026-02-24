Topics covered in this list

PRO: Improving literacy, Review of public education, fair divorce, encouraging affordable housing.

CON: Income Tax Bill (8 am hearing), Capital Budget, School Mental Health.

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

8 am and 10:30 am Bill List

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for "Note your position," you can submit written testimony for 24 hours.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (2 bills)

🍀 ESHB 1295 - Using evidence-based instructional practices in reading and writing literacy for public elementary students.

Testify

🍀 E2SHB 2636 - Requiring reviews of the performance, operations, and funding of the state’s public education system.

Testify

🍀🍀

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (6 bills)

🍀 SSB 5971 - Establishing a green fertilizer incentive program to support the production and adoption of low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer in Washington state.

Testify

Cattlemen’s Supports > Hydrogen Fertilizer (SB 5971): This incentive for low-carbon “green” fertilizer is a big step toward getting a production plant built in Eastern Washington.

🍀 SB 5536 - Concerning the just and equitable distribution of real property and liabilities in the dissolution of marriage or domestic partnerships.

Testify

🍀 SB 6132 - Authorizing a narrow modification to indebtedness limits for select inland port districts to ensure continued eligibility for federal funding for rail, power, and other critical public infrastructure improvements.

Testify

🍀 SSB 6076 - Streamlining consumer-owned utility procurement requirements for clean energy generation, energy storage, transmission, and distribution projects.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5729 - Encouraging construction of affordable housing by streamlining the permitting process.

Testify

🍀 SSB 6149 - Concerning the definition of "rural county" for purposes of public facilities funding.

Testify

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (3 Bills)

🚨PSHB 2295 - Concerning the capital budget.

Testify CON

Reduce spending, Cut Taxes!

🚨 E3SHB 1634 - Providing school districts and public schools with assistance to coordinate comprehensive behavioral health supports for students.

Testify

NC >> Schools interfering in behavioral health at a state-wise level.

🚨 ESSB 6346 - Establishing a tax on millionaires.

Testify 🚨

Even the Seattle Times is against it…

Hat tip: Anthony Mixer

🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (6 Bills)

🚨 SSB 6097 - Adding federally recognized Indian tribes to the list of entities that may participate in the conservation futures program.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5520 - Concerning the wrongly convicted persons act.

Testify

🚨 E2SSB 6239 - Establishing a process for adjudicating tort claims against the state of Washington and its political subdivisions.

Testify

🚨 2SSB 5292 - Concerning paid family and medical leave rates.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6309 - Providing for enhanced municipal permitting tools for high capacity transit projects.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6289 - Creating a statewide economic development and competitiveness strategic plan.

Testify

🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the Tuesday morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

