Topics covered in this list

PRO: Wildfire Risk Models and Reducing nonrenewal and cancellations of insurance policies due to wildfire risk.

CON: Bonds for transportation funding, supplemental transportation funding, Climate Commitment Act Accounts.

1:30 pm and 4 pm Bill List

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

Help us get to 1000 SUBSCRIBERS! There’s power in numbers! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (3 bills)

🍀 ESSB 5928 - Concerning wildfire risk models and score disclosure.

Testify

🍀 SSB 6079 - Reducing nonrenewal and cancellations of insurance policies due to wildfire risk.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5827 - Concerning the definition of a "qualifying discharge" for the Washington state veterans' preference program for civil service. Testify

🍀🍀

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

🍀 No 4pm Pro Bills 🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (6 bills)

🚨 ESB 5280 - Protecting consumers of virtual currency kiosks.

Testify

🚨 HB 1873 - Increasing access to the working connections child care program for graduate and professional students.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6183 - Concerning coverage for HIV antiviral drugs.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6049 - Protecting student and employee information from public disclosure.

Testify

🚨 ESSJM 8014 - REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Requesting an investigation into the violent death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.

Testify

🚨 SB 6044 - Recognizing Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

Testify

🚨🚨

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (10 bills)

🚨 SB 6225 - Authorizing bonds for transportation funding.

Testify

🚨 SB 6005 - Making supplemental transportation appropriations for the 2025-2027 fiscal biennium.

Testify

🚨 SB 6003: Housing and Human services.

Testify

🚨SB 6003: K-12 public schools.

Testify

🚨SB 6003: Higher education.

Testify

🚨SB 6003: Natural resources.

Testify

🚨SB 6003: All other.

Testify

🚨 E2SHB 2251 - Concerning climate commitment act accounts.

Testify

🚨 HB 1983 - Amending the definition of timberland for purposes of determining the real estate excise tax for a governmental entity.

Testify

🚨 SHB 2089 - Supporting wildfire mitigation by modifying RCW 82.04.29005, concerning taxes on loan interest.

Testify

2089 25 D Club Notes on the Vote > *** Note. We almost made this one. 5 Democrats joined all Republicans in voting against this one. We needed 6. I rarely see this many Democrats defect. ***



This bill seeks to reintroduce a B&O tax exemption that was granted to community banks back in 2012 to pay for wildfire mitigation. The preamble states the intent is to levy the tax back onto big banks, but the language of the revisions makes no distinction so it will fall on all of them.



The noble cause of wildfire mitigation these new taxes are committed to is a waste anyway. We need forest management policies as the prime mitigation against forest fires. Unfortunately, we have policies just the opposite. Climate change and radical environmental goals are the basis for ours. The recent set aside by the lands commissioner is prime example.



Additionally, lending costs and capacity need to be maintained to keep housing affordable. This bill will impact both.

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar