Topics covered in this list

Your responses are due Monday, February 23.

Several of these bills demand immediate attention.

SB 5974 attempts to put state control over locally elected sheriffs, pressuring them to conform to Olympia’s political agenda—even when that conflicts with their sworn duty to protect their communities with integrity.

HB 1909 pushes greater government control over the courts.

HB 2464 layers on additional state regulations for detention facilities, interfering with federal efforts to house illegal immigrants and criminal offenders.

SB 6321 increases government control over state research operations and raises taxes to fund it.

Taken together, these bills reflect a pattern: more spending, more taxation, and more centralized control. The result is predictable—less disposable income for families, a larger and more intrusive government, and diminished freedom and public safety.

Please take the time to submit your testimony and make your voice heard.

Let’s get our bearings: Only NINE days left for public hearings! ⏰

We have Policy Committee Cutoff coming up this Wednesday, and Fiscal Committee Cutoff the following Monday. Our window of opportunity to influence these bills using the public hearing process is rapidly closing.

DO NOT LET UP!

FULL SPEED AHEAD and DAMN THE TORPEDOS! 💥

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

Help us get to 1000 SUBSCRIBERS! There’s power in numbers! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

10:30 am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 pm

🍀 SHB 2405 - Establishing a pilot program for posttraumatic stress disorder treatment and research.

Testify

🍀 ESHB 2476 - Modifying the spirits, beer, and wine theater license. Testify

🍀 SHB 2203 - Creating the offense of reckless interference with emergency operations.

Testify

House approves Rep. Joshua Penner bill for stricter penalties for drivers who ignore emergency barricades

🍀🍀

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

🍀 ESB 5890 - Addressing reckless driving in cases involving excessive speed.

Testify

🍀 ESHB 2253 - Concerning updates to the licensing division of the department of children, youth, and families.

Testify

🍀🍀

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

🍀 SHB 2114 - Concerning defective license plates issued by the department of licensing.

Testify

The problem being solved by this bill

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

10:30 am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🚨 SB 6321 - Sustaining life-saving and prosperity-building scientific research in Washington by establishing the Washington institute for scientific advancement. (FIRST PUBLIC HEARING)

Testify

🚨 ESHB 1155 - Prohibiting noncompetition agreements and clarifying nonsolicitation agreements.

Testify

🚨 EHB 1941 - Authorizing agricultural cooperatives for cannabis producers. (Hearing is on the Proposed Striking Amendment.)

Testify

🚨 2SHB 1909 - Establishing the court unification task force.

Testify

🚨 ESHB 2095 - Protecting vulnerable users of public ways.

Testify

From 25D Club: 2095 sets up a legal framework to advance civil actions against anyone who injures a pedestrian or bicyclist. Civil actions only require a “Preponderance of the evidence” (51%) rather than “Beyond a reasonable doubt” (100%) This is the motive behind this bill. The biggest problem is the bill sets the presumption of guilt that must be rebutted by the defendant. I don’t think that is constitutional.

🚨🚨

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

🚨 2SSB 5974 - Modernizing and strengthening laws concerning sheriffs, police chiefs, town marshals, law enforcement agency volunteers, youth cadets, specially commissioned officers, and police matrons. Testify

Anti Sheriff Bill. Hidden > Would also allow men in the same cell as women!

🚨 2ESSB 5360 - Concerning environmental crimes.

Testify

Very bad, anti-farming bill. Elevates certain accidental spills to felonies. Washington Cattlemen’s Association remains in strong opposition.

🚨 E2SSB 5496 - Preserving homeownership options by limiting excessive home buying by certain entities.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 6200 - Concerning renters' and mobile home occupants' ability to install portable cooling devices.

Testify

🚨 HB 2464 - Concerning reporting requirements and law enforcement responses for incidents at private detention facilities.

Testify

🚨🚨

We covered Monday’s 4 pm Budget bills in yesterday’s post, which you can access here:

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is the AFTERNOON bills… Morning bills for tomorrow… coming asap 😵‍💫☕️

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar