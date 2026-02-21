More on the Lioness of the Senate from the Washington State Standard:

This article provides a great window into the "horse trading" that is going on in the background all the time on both sides of the aisle.

I also got this really encouraging note from a reader.

Fortunately, notes like this one seem to come at "just the right time."

Dear Nancy, I watched the clip of Sen Short and just had to let you know how that made my Friday. I first heard you speak at a Homeschool Day at the the Capitol event several years ago. I have been following along as best I can on your emails, although we have moved to Texas. We lived in WA for over 50 years, so everything connected with it is still dear to my heart. I have friends who are still homeschooling in WA, and I am still keeping up with political/ homeschooling news. What you are doing is amazing! Here in Texas there are so many citizen’s activists groups that keep tabs on the legislature. But in WA there doesn’t seem to be as many watchdog groups that really make it easy to follow and engage. I just wanted to encourage you in your work. You are always upbeat and I know this kind of work is a lot of time, sacrifice and effort behind the scenes. When David so aptly asked, “Is there not a cause?”, I apply my children and now 1st grandchild as an answer to that question. We can never stop preparing a path of liberty and accountability for them. If we teach them to take ownership of their actions, they will demand it of others who rule over them. I hope Senator Short’s constituents know about her wonderful moment in the Senate. God bless and best regards, M.L.

What about those Bugs??? 🐛

Back in the dark ages, I was a COBOL programmer for a VERY large corporation. As a result, I know what it’s like to have a frustrated end-user yelling at me about the latest bug in the system. So, I try to be very nice when I reach out to the Legislative Support team for help. They answer me quickly, and are usually very helpful.

Bug number 1: The “See who has commented on this bill.” pop up. 🐞

The changes on this pop-up ARE a bug, and should be fixed sometime soon. So I would expect to be able to search by name, and sort by pro/con, etc. before the end of the session.



They were trying to fix the problem they had with the system being overwhelmed by too many people, and as often happens with programming, the “fix” caused new problem. They expect this to be repaired soon. Stand by.



You can also check your “SIGN IN HISTORY.”

Bug Number 2: Budget Bills missing “testimony” link 🪲

You may have noticed that when budget bills are on the agenda, they’re missing a “testify” link. There is a work around, which I’ll explain below, but this is caused whenever they sub-divide a bill into multiple parts.

I think this is a bug, but support staff doesn’t. However, they’re going to take a look at it for us. So keep thinking kind thoughts and prayers, and maybe they’ll come up with an easier method than my work around.

HOW TO TESTIFY ON BUDGET BILLS 🔧

Budget bills are usually at the 4pm agenda block. Why? Do they hope that we’ll be to tired to testify? On the way home from work? Distracted by making dinner and supervising children after school? Probably some of all of the above, so we’ll just have to give these very important bills our energy and attention in spite of the obstacles. 💪🏻 Learn to use the Committee Sign In Page (AKA the CSI page). House CSI — > https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/House Senate CSI —> https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Senate On these pages, you need to enter the committee (like Appropriations, Transportation, or Ways & Means) and the day/time of the committee.

Let’s take a look at Monday’s Senate Way’s and Means Hearing. The committee schedule page (from the Agenda link) looks like this:

Public Hearing SB 5998 - Making 2025-2027 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations. SB 5998: K-12 public schools. (Remote Testimony Available). SB 5998: Higher education. (Remote Testimony Available). SB 5998: Early learning. (Remote Testimony Available). SB 5998: Employee compensation. (Remote Testimony Available). SB 5998: Mental health. (Remote Testimony Available). SB 5998: Human services. (Remote Testimony Available). SB 5998: Natural resources. (Remote Testimony Available). SB 5998: All other. (Remote Testimony Available).

Notice that there are NO “testify” links!

Here’s your “Fix”.

Visit the Senate CSI page, Enter “Ways & Means” and “2/23 at 4pm”.

When the CSI page loads, select one of the “bubbles” and then you can testify on that part of the budget. Be SURE to testify on every part of the budget!

“Note your Position” or provide “Written Testimony”, or both!

You might consider adding an “Organization” on your sign in page, just so there is NO DOUBT where you stand. 🤣

Now that I’ve explained all that, I’ve provided the testify links below! ⬇️⬇️⬇️

I’ll try to always provide the “testify” links in the newsletter for you, but I thought you should know how to do this just in case I’m running behind or something. 😅

MONDAY BUDGET BILLS (4pm)

Senate Ways and Means

SB 5998 - Making 2025-2027 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations.

COMMITTEE SIGN IN PAGE

🚨 SB 5998: K-12 public schools.

Testify

🚨 SB 5998: Higher education.

Testify

🚨 SB 5998: Early learning.

Testify

🚨 SB 5998: Employee compensation.

Testify

🚨 SB 5998: Mental health.

Testify

🚨 SB 5998: Human services.

Testify

🚨 SB 5998: Natural resources.

Testify

🚨 SB 5998: All other.

Testify

House Appropriations

HB 2289 - Making 2025-2027 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations.

COMMITTEE SIGN IN PAGE

🚨 PSHB 2289 - Making 2025-2027 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations.

Testify

House Transportation

COMMITTEE SIGN IN PAGE

HB 2306 - Making supplemental transportation appropriations for the 2025-2027 fiscal biennium. (Hearing is on the Proposed Substitute.)

🚨 PSHB 2306 - Making supplemental transportation appropriations for the 2025-2027 fiscal biennium.

Testify

HB 2711 - Concerning transportation resources. (Hearing is on the Proposed Substitute.)

🚨 PSHB 2711 - Concerning transportation resources.

Testify

