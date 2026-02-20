8 am, 10:30 am and 1:30 PM Bill List

Be sure to testify on the following list of bills. Help the good ones move forward, and let’s see if we can stop some of the bad ones in their tracks.

Time and Testimony work in our favor!

Before you start, I want to take a moment to congratulate Senator Shelly Short for her masterful control of the clock during the cutoff debate on the 17th. 😍



Take a moment to watch the beginning of this clip from the Senate’s House of Origin Cutoff debate. The setup: the majority party had already decided to debate two bills, but stop debate on those bills at 4:55 (right before the 5 pm deadline) in order to start debate a third bill. With this plan, they thought they would pass all three bills right at the end of the day.



However, Senator Short made a DEMAND that one of those bills be read in it’s entirety! VERY unusual, but finally determined to be within the rules. With this demand, Sen. Short stopped BOTH of those bills!

Watch the consternation on everyone’s faces… and be prepared to have a little laugh. 😂

After that, Senator Short lead the long opposition debate against the Environmental Crimes Bill. ALL HAIL Senator Short, the Lioness of the Senate!

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

Thanks for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (3 bills)

🍀 HB 2113 - Concerning the supervision of diagnostic radiologic technologists, therapeutic radiologic technologists, and magnetic resonance imaging technologists.

Testify

🍀 SB 5904 - Concerning the use of nursing titles.

Testify

🍀 SB 6137 - Concerning the regulated sports wagering industry.

Testify

🍀🍀

10:30 am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (6 bills)

🍀 SSB 5169 - Concerning testimony of children.

Testify

NDC PRO > My local prosecutor says this cleans up the rules and makes the rules for sex abuse the same as the rules for trafficking. Closed-circuit testimony also important.

🍀 E2SHB 2416 - Concerning fair treatment of waste to energy facilities under the climate commitment act.

Testify

2416 2/29 > 25 D Club PRO > Spokane has the only Waste to Energy plant in the state which burns solid waste and produces about 22 Gigawatts of electricity in the process. The plant had been granted exemption from the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) which expires in 2027. This is a clean system that actually produces less objectionable gases overall than if the garbage was landfilled with the added benefit of producing electricity. Seems like something that should be replicated, not suppressed.

🍀 HB 2574 - Concerning the removal of deceased candidates for nonpartisan office from ballots.

Testify

Election Integrity Bill

🍀 SHB 2123 - Concerning foreign national participation in Washington state elections.

Testify

Election Integrity Bill

🍀 HB 2235 - Concerning public records act exemptions regarding concealed pistol licenses, permits to purchase firearms, and firearms purchases or transfers.

Testify

Rep. Jim Walsh secures big win for gun owner privacy with near unanimous vote in the House

🍀 SB 6046 - Establishing the Washington division of civil air patrol as part of the Washington military department.

Testify

🍀🍀

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

🍀🍀 No Pro Bills in this time block 🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (7 bills)

🚨 2SHB 2384 - Increasing regulatory oversight of continuing care retirement communities.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5185 - Establishing a pilot program that creates a pathway to physician licensure for international medical graduates.

Testify

🚨 2SSB 5981 - Concerning the 340B drug pricing program.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 6210 - Concerning the health plan certification process.

Testify

🚨 2SHB 1128 - Establishing a child care workforce standards board.

Testify

🚨 2SSB 6035 - Ensuring access to voting services for military, overseas, Native American, and disabled voters.

Testify

6035 2/18 > Skagit Team CON> Many legislators in the minority voted against the bill because online voting systems raise serious concerns about election security, hacking, voter privacy, and fraud, since computer systems can be attacked or fail in ways that paper ballots cannot. They also worry that once an online voting system is created for one group, it could eventually be expanded to everyone, which could greatly increase the risk to election integrity and public trust.

🚨 SSB 6081 - Protecting Washingtonians from invasion of privacy, including the unauthorized disclosure of sex designation information and historic sex designation changes in official government records.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (12 bills)

🚨 ESSB 5906 - Establishing data and personal safety protections within areas of public accommodation for all Washington residents.

Testify

ANTI-ICE

🚨 E2SHB 2515 - Addressing emerging large energy use facilities.

Testify

Democrats approve bill that House Republicans warn would drive data center investment out of Washington state

🚨 E2SHB 1170 - Informing users when content is developed or modified by artificial intelligence.

Testify

1170 2/19 Skagit Team CON > E2SHB 1170 sounds like it will protect people from fake AI content, but it mostly creates rules that don’t actually work in real life. The bill expects big tech companies to add special “watermarks” and detection tools that today’s technology can’t reliably keep in place.

Even normal things like screenshots or video edits can erase them. The bill also covers only a few huge companies, while bad actors and overseas groups can ignore it completely.

At the same time, it gives the Attorney General power to enforce rules that companies may not be able to meet, even if they try. With so many exemptions—like video games and entertainment—the bill ends up offering very little real protection while still creating costs and risks for the companies that do follow the law. 37 Republicans voted “nay.” 56 Democrats voted “yea.”

🚨 ESHB 2266 - Encouraging permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, indoor emergency housing, and indoor emergency shelters.

Testify

From CLW: SB 6069: Olympia’s New Push to Override Local Control on Homeless Housing

🚨 2SHB 2590 - Exempting limited equity cooperatives from the Washington uniform common interest ownership act.

Testify

🚨 SB 6188 - Concerning the department of labor and industries' authority to enact rules related to regulating asbestos training.

Testify

🚨 E3SHB 1710 - Concerning compliance with the Washington voting rights act of 2018.

Testify

1710 2/19 > Skagit Team Con > The minority voted against the bill because it takes control away from local governments and gives too much power to the state, making it harder for communities to manage their own elections.

🚨 E2SHB 1750 - Creating guidelines for voter suppression and vote dilution claims under the Washington voting rights act.

Testify

1750 2/19 > Skagit Team Con > Critics, including many in the minority party, argued that the bill is too broad and vague, giving courts and plaintiffs wide authority to question almost any local election practice, from how votes are cast to administrative procedures. They warned this could lead to a flood of lawsuits against cities, counties, school districts, and other local election administrators, creating significant legal and financial burdens.

🚨 SHB 2475 - Concerning language accessible public programs, activities, and services conducted, operated, or administered by state agencies.

Testify

🚨 HB 2632 - Modernizing terminology when referring to individuals who are not citizens or nationals of the United States.

Testify

🚨 E2SHB 2637 - Safeguarding personal information entrusted to agencies that is of no legitimate concern to the public.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 5984 - Regulating artificial intelligence companion chatbots.

Testify

🚨🚨

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (6 Bills)

🚨 HB 2713 - Imposing a business and occupation tax surcharge on the operators of private detention facilities.

Testify

FIRST PUBLIC HEARING: ANTI ICE BILL

🚨 EHB 1574 - Protecting access to life-saving care and substance use services.

Testify

🚨 2SHB 2333 - Protecting elected officials and candidates, executive state officers, election officials, and criminal justice participants against threats and incidents of political violence.

Testify

🚨 ESHB 2548 - Strengthening health care market standards.

Testify

🚨 EHB 2156 - Concerning the authority of investigators of the attorney general's office.

Testify

"Grant AG Police Power"

🚨 ESHB 2320 - Concerning the regulation of firearm manufacturing.

Testify

Washington Moves to Ban 3D Printing - YouTube

🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar