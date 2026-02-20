Influencing Olympia Effectively

Influencing Olympia Effectively

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer K's avatar
Jennifer K
Feb 20

Very annoying that we can no longer search “see who has signed in”— I’m sure I’m signing in multiple times on some of these. The entire interface needs an upgrade.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy D Churchill
Nancy D Churchill's avatar
Nancy D Churchill
Feb 21

Here's a great article on the Lioness of the Senate, Senator Short!

https://washingtonstatestandard.com/2026/02/18/gop-demand-for-39-page-bill-to-be-read-aloud-derails-democratic-legislation-in-wa-senate/

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy D Churchill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture