8 am and 10:30 am Bills

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators.

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🍀 2ESSB 5105 - Concerning sexually explicit depictions of minors. Testify

🍀 2SSB 5880 - Concerning toxicology testing by certified or accredited laboratories.

Testify

🍀 SSB 6222 - Supporting public school students by improving their access to surplus technology hardware.

Testify

🍀 ESHB 2110 - Concerning personnel for ambulance service interfacility specialty care transports.

Testify

🍀🍀

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🍀 ESHB 1295 - Using evidence-based instructional practices in reading and writing literacy for public elementary students.

Testify

🍀 E2SHB 2636 - Requiring reviews of the performance, operations, and funding of the state’s public education system.

Testify

🍀 SHB 2158 - Concerning electronic notarial acts.

Testify

🍀 SHB 2239 - Providing Washingtonians and their loved ones with location choices for interment of remains.

Testify

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 EHB 2294 - Prohibiting negative use restrictions on real property that have the effect of limiting consumer access to food and medicine.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5067 - Concerning impaired driving.

Testify

🚨 2SSB 5969 - Reducing duplication between high school and beyond plans and individualized education program transition plans.

Testify

🚨 ESHB 2242 - Preserving access to preventive services by clarifying state authority and definitions.

Testify

🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🚨 ESHB 1795 - Addressing restraint or isolation of students in public schools and educational programs.

Testify

🚨 E3SHB 1634 - Providing school districts and public schools with assistance to coordinate comprehensive behavioral health supports for students.

Testify

🚨 EHB 2445 - Ending probates for profit.

Testify

🚨 HB 2543 - Concerning county clerk fees.

Testify

TAX / FEE INCREASE.

🚨 ESHB 2165 - Concerning false identification as a peace officer.

Testify

🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

