1:30 pm and 4 pm Bill List

Topics covered in this list

PRO: Derelict Vessels, Ag Supply Chain Resilience, Aviation Funding for Wildland Fires, Heritage Orchards, TIF Improvements, and Food Bank Tax Relief.

CON: Salmon, trout, and steelhead management, 75 Year Regional Transit Authority Bonds, Taxing non-profit Health Insurance, Working Connections Child Care Program (extending the fraud…)

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (6 bills)

SHB 2199 - Reducing impacts from derelict vessels.



ESHB 2238 - Concerning statewide food security. (Hearing is on the Proposed Striking Amendment.)



Washington Cattlemen's Association > PRO > HB 2238 (Reeves, Gregerson) – Statewide Food Security Strategy: Directs the WSDA to create a comprehensive "Statewide Food Security Strategy" by 2027 to strengthen ag supply chain resilience.

HB 2104 - Concerning aviation assurance funding in response to wildland fires.



SHB 2525 - Establishing the heritage orchard program.



E2SHB 2418 - Concerning permit review processes.



E2SHB 2451 - Concerning local tax increment financing.



NC > TIFs are horrible, but these modifications will slightly improve them for the junior taxing districts.

🍀 🍀

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (4 bills)

SB 6103 - Making payments for services provided by a rural emergency hospital subject to appropriation.



2SSB 5690 - Concerning actions of the department of transportation to notify utility owners of projects and seek federal funding for utility relocation costs.



SB 6006 - Exempting food banks from the retail sales tax imposed on certain services.



SB 6351 - Increasing fiscal resources for students and children by providing targeted sales tax exemptions for schools and certain before-and-after school care programs and arts and cultural classes.



🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (1 bill)

HB 2554 - Recognizing judicially affirmed and treaty-reserved fishing rights and promoting state-tribal cooperative agreements in the management of salmon, trout, and steelhead resources.



🚨🚨

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (8 bills)

SB 6352 - Concerning transportation resources.



“Big Beautiful Green Transportation Bill”

SB 6148 - Modifying the maximum terms of regional transit authority bond issues.



“Tax our kids for RTA.”

6148 2/18 > Skagit Team Description: Senate Bill 6148 would let regional transit authorities in Washington, like Sound Transit, issue bonds with terms up to 75 years (instead of the current 40 years) to help finance large transportation projects, with the trade‑off that doing so would make them ineligible for some state grant funds.

SB 5808 - Funding health insurance premium assistance. (Hearing is on the Proposed Substitute.)



5808 2/18 > 25 D Club Con > This bill proposes to levy a 3% tax on nonprofit health plans. These plans compared to for profit retain any amounts over their operating costs. This is often tapped to pay for things like indigent patients (think illegal aliens) and in some cases these amounts can build up over time. The Democrats are eyeing this and want to tap into it. The bill adds administrative costs on all the plans by requiring a new reporting scheme from which they will identify those they want to tax. All taxes end up being paid by consumers so you will ultimately pay the tax.

FIRST PUBLIC HEARING ON THIS BILL

HB 2385 - Concerning the medicaid access program.



SSB 6286 - Concerning the state's ability to fine private detention facilities that deny entry to the department of health for an inspection.



ANTI ICE BILL

ESHB 1717 - Creating a sales and use tax remittance program for affordable housing.



1717 on 2/18 > 25 D Club Con > This bill creates a framework for counties to direct sales taxes to affordable housing projects and efforts. Its kind of a shell game where sales taxes are paid for affordable housing projects, then an application is submitted to reimbursement of the taxes. The local government gets to keep half so funding that would have normally gone to the state are diverted to local government. The other half goes to the developer or provider. There are of course a number of strings attached to the developer to assure the desired DEI principles are applied.

SB 6260 - Implementing efficiencies and programming changes in public education. (Hearing is on the Proposed Substitute.)



SB 6353 - Modifying the working connections child care program.



6353 25 D Club CON > You would think Minnesota would give them hesitance, but if the state allocates it, then I guess its OK. This all falls under the “working connections child care program” which is seeing a number of enhancements by other bills as well. Among some of the enhancements to child care providers, this one gives them 15 day payments for one day of daycare!

🚨🚨🚨

