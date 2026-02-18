Influencing Olympia Effectively

Nancy D Churchill

Feb 18
Feb 18

Regarding 2215:

"WA Cattlemen > Senator Schoesler was really the first out of the gate with SB 5856 that exempted lubricants from the Climate Commitment Act, shortly followed by Representative Dent’s HB 2642. While neither of those advanced, the underlying policy was successfully preserved as an amendment to HB 2215 thanks to Rep. Mary Dye.

The Amendment: exempts emissions from the combustion or end-use of lubricants from Climate

Commitment Act (CCA) obligations starting January 1, 2027.

Current Status: The amended bill (2SHB 2215) passed out of House Appropriations on February 7, 2026. It was pulled from the Rules Committee on February 11 and placed on the second reading calendar for a full House floor vote. Lets hope it’s soon.

Impact: This is a major win for agricultural operations, as it removes ""hidden"" carbon surcharges on essential maintenance fluids like motor oil and hydraulic grease—bringing Washington’s policy in line with neighboring states."

