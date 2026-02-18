Strategy for the 2nd half of session

As we move forward, we’ll be leaning more heavily on the votes taken in the House and Senate to help us determine which bills to support or oppose.

Every bill in public hearing has now been voted on in the house of origin, so my first research step is to check the vote. Bills that move with unanimous or near-unanimous margins are no longer as important as the bills where the vote fell on partisan lines.

We will continue to support Republican sponsored bills that move good policy forward. And of course, we’ll oppose bad bills that move bad policy, higher taxes and more regulations.



You can find all bill information in the Master Spreadsheet, so continue to reference that when you have questions.

Also, sometimes my recommendations are different from other great researchers that you might also follow. I have a more rural, agriculture dependent area and as a result, some of my sources differ in priorities from those who live in more urban areas.

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🍀 SB 5919 - Encouraging fire districts and insurance providers to develop voluntary incentives to promote best practices.

Testify

🍀 SB 5816 - Concerning the sale of juice grapes.

Testify

🍀 SJM 8015 - Requesting Congress to ensure that federal wildfire response entities have the capacity to protect communities and infrastructure, limit impacts to natural resources and watersheds, and protect wildland firefighter health and safety.

Testify

🍀 E2SHB 2215 - Concerning climate commitment act compliance obligations for fuels supplied or otherwise sold into Washington.

Testify

🍀 HB 2510 - Concerning the supervision of individuals sentenced to community custody.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5941 - Allowing limited exemptions to renewable energy systems requirements for certain school districts.

Testify

🍀🍀

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🍀 EHB 2317 - Concerning early learning program licensing requirements.

Testify

🍀 ESHB 2557 - Providing parental access to special education evaluation reports.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5346 - Addressing student use of mobile devices in public schools.

Testify

🍀 SHB 2269 - Concerning middle housing in unincorporated areas.

Testify

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 ESSB 5838 - REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Adding tribal representation to the board of natural resources.

Testify

🚨 HB 2737 - Concerning commercial shellfish fees.

Testify

🚨 HB 2624 - Clarifying consumer protections regarding unsolicited real estate transactions for public purposes or by nonprofit land conservancies.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 6002 - Concerning driver privacy protections.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 5925 - Concerning the general powers and duties of the attorney general’s office.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 5993 - Concerning lowering the interest rate for medical debt.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 5837 - Concerning guardianship, conservatorship, and other protective arrangements for adults.

Testify

🚨 SHB 2539 - Concerning inmate funds.

Testify

🚨 E2SSB 5061 - Requiring certain wages in public works contracts to be at least the prevailing wage in effect when the work is performed.

Testify

🚨 E2SSB 5847 - Concerning access to medical care in workers' compensation.

Testify

🚨 SB 5820 - Concerning the responsibility of certain counties to include freight rail dependent use overlay as part of the transportation element of their comprehensive plan.

Testify

🚨 SB 5995 - Concerning moneys available to a port district allocated for the purchase of zero and near zero emission cargo handling equipment.

Testify

🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

🚨 ESB 5068 - Concerning agencies, firefighters, prosecutors, and general or limited authority law enforcement, extending eligibility for employment to all United States citizens or persons legally authorized to work in the United States under federal law.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5855 - Concerning the use of face coverings by law enforcement officers.

Testify

🚨 HB 1796 - Concerning school districts' authority to contract indebtedness for school construction.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5956 - Addressing artificial intelligence, student discipline, and surveillance in public schools.

Testify

🚨 ESB 6246 - Concerning emissions from emissions-intensive, trade-exposed facilities under the climate commitment act.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5982 - Updating provisions for consumer-owned utilities, including port districts, and affected market customers under the clean energy transformation act.

Testify 🚨

🚨 EHB 1687 - Concerning social housing public development authorities.

Testify

🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

