Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don't log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

🍀 SB 5977 - Requiring publication of child near fatality reviews.

Testify

🍀🍀

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

🍀 SSB 5905 - Concerning membership in the public employees' retirement system for port workers who participate in a federal railroad retirement plan, a union-sponsored defined benefit retirement plan, or another employer-funded private pension plan.

Testify

🍀 SSB 6007 - Authorizing the Washington state institute for public policy to evaluate outcomes related to assessment practices at the department of children, youth, and families.

Testify

🍀 SB 6065 - Concerning school district transportation vehicle funds.

Testify

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don't trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm

🚨 SSB 6184 - Updating the office of homeless youth program provisions.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5917 - Improving access to abortion medications.

Testify

🚨 SB 6025 - Updating the definition of fetal death.

Testify

🚨 SB 5892 - Concerning protection of the voter registration database.

Testify

🚨🚨

4 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm

🚨 SB 5109 - Concerning the mortgage lending fraud prosecution account.

Testify

🚨 ESSB 5500 - REVISED FOR ENGROSSED: Defining the cost of quality child care for the biennial survey

Testify

🚨 ESSB 5203 - Ensuring connectivity for Washington wildlife through safe passages.

Testify

🚨 ESB 5581 - Implementing safe system approach strategies for active transportation infrastructure.

Testify

🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is the AFTERNOON bills… Morning bills for tomorrow… coming asap 😵‍💫☕️

This post is public so feel free to share it.

