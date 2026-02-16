A second bite at the apple

Starting this week, you’re about to see House bills showing up in Senate committees, and Senate bills crossing over to the House. This is the second bite at the apple.

Keep this in mind: Democrats do not have unlimited time to push every bad idea they file. The calendar is their constraint. They have to prioritize.

When we clearly and consistently expose the real-world consequences of their worst bills, we force them to spend time defending the indefensible. We slow the process. We complicate their path. Public pressure mounts.

That pressure matters. We still have an opportunity to stop bad bills if we keep the pressure on. Continue submitting your daily testimony. It matters. Continue to engage on social media platforms. That also matters!

The next four weeks will move fast. Floor action will intensify, committees will move quickly, and deadlines will compress the timeline.

The first bill on Monday’s list expands hate crime statutes in ways that intersect with illegal immigration policy. It carries serious consequences. The second bill limits public access to voter lists, reducing transparency and shielding potential fraud from scrutiny.

Your responses are due Monday at 7:30 am. Thank you for staying involved and doing the work.

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:30am Group. Testify prior to 7:30am

🚨 SHB 2411 - Modifying shared leave provisions to authorize shared leave for victims of a hate crime and those whose absence is due to immigration enforcement actions against the employee or the employee's relative.

Testify

🚨 HB 2249 - Amending the state civil service statutes to include Washington technology solutions network and security systems employees.

Testify

🚨 ESHB 1916 - Amending voter registration challenges and managing voter registration lists.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



We’ll continue with mostly Floor Action on Monday and Tuesday. Back to full days of public hearings starting on Wednesday. See you soon!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

