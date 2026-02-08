Getting our Bearings: Fiscal Cutoff

We’ve wrapped up the fourth week of the 60-day session, and the pace is accelerating. The first major policy committee cutoff hit on February 4, effectively killing most bills that failed to move out of their original policy committees in their house of origin.

With that hurdle behind us, attention has shifted squarely to the fiscal committees, primarily House Appropriations and Senate Ways & Means.

The next major deadline is tomorrow, February 9, the fiscal committee cutoff. Any bill with a price tag that doesn’t advance by then is effectively done.



We have two bills with public hearings tomorrow. I’ll highlight them below, but I don’t expect more public hearings this week. Not unless the majority party moves to break some rules… which they sometimes do.

Next Steps

The February 9 fiscal cutoff will determine which bills with financial impacts stay alive. After that, expect near-constant floor action as lawmakers race toward the House of Origin cutoff on February 17. Public hearings for bills that have passed their house of Origin will resume on February 18, because now these bills need to pass the opposite chamber.

This will be our next opportunity to use the public comment period to try and influence the legislature.

What’s your best action this week?

For every bill that you’re following, you need to make sure to visit the bill info page and “send a comment” on this bill to your three legislators.

You legislators should know you by now, but even if they don’t they will be paying attention to the bill comments from their own voters as they prepare for floor votes.

I’ve even had one of my legislators step off the floor to call ask me WHY I was against a bill! They need to know where the voters stand, so give them a simple “Please oppose (or support) and a one sentence WHY.



If you’re “lucky” enough to have D legislators, try to talk their language so they don’t get defensive. We want to persuade them, not cause them to dig in. You might try to use an AI tool to translate your thoughts into a more progressive leaning argument. :)

Public Hearings tomorrow

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am

🚨 HB 2713 - Imposing a business and occupation tax surcharge on the operators of private detention facilities.

Testify

2713 25 D Club Con >

This bill would levy a 1% tax on private detention facilities in Washington, The catch is, there is only one. The Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) in Tacoma utilized by ICE and operated by a private company.

🚨 HB 2730 - Clarifying the metric for judging the effectiveness of aerospace tax preferences.

Testify

2730 Bill Report > Brief Summary of Bill

Modifies the metrics used for tax preference performance reviews of

aerospace tax incentives.

NC Con > Since the legislature mostly eliminated tax preferences for commercial aerospace in 2020, Airline manufacturing has fled the state to more tax friendly locations. I think this little bill will simply make it easier for the D party to blame others for their own mistakes.

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



YOU ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE:

My friend John, over at the 25th District Club has given me permission to share some data from his newsletter with you. He’s doing a great job tracking our impact in these hearings.

Results on the State Income Tax bill

(NC > Those are some record breaking numbers! 💚 )

Hers’s some results from 2025 below.

Out of the four high turnout bills last year, only one, HB 2049 ended up passing. We did make a difference!

This years SB 6346 pulled in almost double the record set last year by another tax bill, SB 5798 which pulled in 45,174 votes. But look at the percentages. Even though we had record numbers voted this year, we lost ground.

Will we prevail this year? We’ll see but I can offer some perspective after paging through 777 pages of PRO votes. Unions and other left organizations turned out in force. They seem to have strong networks they can call on.

Everyone is realizing these public testimonies DO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. We put out a great effort from the state party to the county party, even Lets Go Washington messaged their network encouraging people to log in. But so did the left.

Conclusions

We cannot ignore the public input that all of you have been participating in. The left isn’t. If we don’t keep up, they will dominate us there too. Whether thought these 25th Dist. Club messages or any other reliable source, encourage others to participate. It is our only hope in fighting from the minority.

Another thing to consider is “Clock Management”.

The majority party does NOT have enough time to pass every bill. When we show up and testify in committee, and when we vote pro/con, we’re slowing them down. They have to consider if opposition in committee will equal significant opposition on the floor.

During floor session this week you’ll see Republicans using clock management by dropping lots of amendments, and by speaking against bills. The slower things go, the more bills they can stop. Please send your good Republican legislators notes of encouragement as they use every trick in the book to stop bad bills!

Don’t kid yourself. As the minority party, we can’t stop every bad idea. But if we stop some of them, that’s a win. Remember John’s 2025 top 4 bills above. Our teamwork and our legislators stopped 3 out of 4. Pretty good job for citizens in the minority!

NEVER GIVE UP! YOU ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

