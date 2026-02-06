Topics covered in this list

PRO: Homeowners Insurance Relief for Eastern WA!!

CON : STATE INCOME TAX!! TESTIFY

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (2 bills)

🍀 SSB 6079 - Reducing nonrenewal and cancellations of insurance policies due to wildfire risk. (Remote Testimony Available). - Testify

NC PRO > Very important bill for E. WA. Many homeowners over here are unable to get insurance out here. If they CAN get it, it’s even more expensive that health insurance! People are on the verge of losing their bank loans. We need HELP!

🍀 SSB 5933 - Facilitating the rapid sharing of overdose mapping information for overdose prevention.

Testify

5933 25th D > Companion bill to HB 2168 heard on the 13th

2 Republican sponsors. This bill will create a database and sharing source for drug overdose incident reporting. Personal information would not be shared. This could be a very helpful tool is tracking and responding to the drug epidemic. Good one.

🍀🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (21 Bills)

I’m doing these in sets of 5 to hopefully make it easier to keep track :)

🚨 SB 6346 - Establishing a tax on millionaires.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6284 - Providing consumer protections for artificial intelligence systems.

Testify

NC Con > Too much government regulation for me.

🚨 2SSB 5466 - Improving reliability and capacity of the electric transmission system in Washington state.

Testify

VERY BAD BILL. Leads to State Owned Electrical Grid.

🚨 SSB 5609 - Regarding cultural resource protection for certain land use activities that are categorically exempt from the state environmental policy act.

Testify

CAPR: Enhanced Cultural Artifact Bill Too Costly for All Projects, Property Owners

🚨 SSB 5975 - Providing consumer access to safe cookware and interstate and international trade certainty in the regulation of lead in cookware.

Testify

NC > Oppose. Do we need more regulations? The Dept. of Ecology does NOT need any additional power; neither does the Dept. of Health.

🚨 SB 6246 - Concerning emissions from emissions-intensive, trade-exposed facilities under the climate commitment act.

Testify

NC > Tightens the screws of the CCA, which will raise energy prices

🚨 SSB 6124 - Assessing the feasibility of developing an affordability index for appliances sold into Washington state.

Testify

NC I thought we were broke? No studies.

🚨 SSB 6015 - Concerning permit-ready residential building plans.

Testify

NC CON > I sit on my local planning commission. It's not the building plans. It's the CCA regulations and building codes. This bill removes Local Control. Encourages boring cookie cutter neighborhoods.

🚨 SSB 5763 - Concerning the law enforcement aviation support grant program.

Testify

NC Con > Anti ICE Bill

🚨 SB 5940 - Creating a housing assistance pilot program for youth enrolled in extended foster care.

Testify

NDC CON >> we need to cut spending and services

🚨 SB 6223 - Authorizing community scaled weatherization projects.

Testify

NC Con > Expands an existing program, increasing costs.

🚨 SSB 6247 - Concerning school district financial management.

Testify

6247 Skagit CON > This bill gives more power to ESDs, weakens local control, and adds new costs, paperwork, and legal risks for districts already struggling with tight budgets. Opponents also worry that punishing administrators for budget problems could discourage good people from serving on school boards and make districts more cautious instead of more effective.

🚨 SSB 6182 - Establishing an abortion savings program.

Testify

CLW --> "Abortion Tax"

🚨 SJR 8206 - Amending the Constitution to establish a right to affordable health care. Testify

NO. Health Care is not a RIGHT, Taxpayers should not be required to fund it.

🚨 SSB 5379 - Granting interest arbitration to certain parks and recreation commission employees.

Testify

5379 NC > CON. Another way to bust the parks & Rec budget. Of course, taxpayers will be on the hook.

🚨 SB 5882 - Concerning industrial insurance coverage for posttraumatic stress disorders affecting local correctional facility workers.

Testify

NC Con > Expands Worker Comp.

🚨 SSB 6287 - Concerning the preparation, distribution, and sale of kratom products.

Testify

NC CON > find an unregulated product, create massive regulation structure, tax it at 95%, do this 'for the children."

🚨 SSB 6296 - Concerning involuntary treatment.

Testify

NC > THIS MONSTER BILL IS TOO BIG AND ADDS MANY NEW SECTIONS TO THE LAW ON INVOLUNTARY TREATMENT. CON! It is not good for either the offender or the victims.

Bill seeks to update state’s involuntary treatment law

🚨 SSB 6308 - Authorizing the court to order certain conditions during child welfare shelter care hearings.

Testify

NC Con > I’m very concerned about the overly broad language in this bill. Could this be used to take child from parents who do not believe in transgender? Or could this be used to take a child from parents who do not agree with a doctor’s recommended treatment plan? This gives judges too much power.

🚨 SSB 6319 - Concerning certain child welfare cases for children under the age of four.

Testify

NC Con > From the public testimony in the bill report, this bill is the wrong answer for the problem.

🚨 SSB 6062 - Modifying provisions related to individuals found to have committed criminal offenses when under the age of 18.

Testify

Reduces juvenile sentencing

🚨🚨🚨

ALL DONE AND THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is the FRIDAY AFTERNOON bills… NO 4 PM Hearings on Friday. :)

We will have a Saturday Morning Bill list, too!! 😵‍💫☕️

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

