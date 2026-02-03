NO TVW for Initiatives “Listening Session?”

Schoesler: TVW refuses to air Republican hearings today on initiatives--Let them know how you feel about stopping your voices!!

Do it thru tomorrow....bury them!

Call TVW at 360-529-5310 NOW!!!!!

OR email at tvw@tvw.org

This discriminates against those of us who cannot drive to Olympia!

Topics covered in this list

PRO: Directing the relocation of the Bob Oke game farm. (bad for the ground water). Nursing Education, College grants. Broadband repair loans. Tax Relief for Farm Equipment!

CON: Forcing manufacturing companies to pay for recycling: mattresses and textiles (clothing). Adding another graduation requirement, when the children can’t read or write at grade level. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Carbon emissions of buildings and building materials (guaranteed to increase cost of housing).

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

Thanks for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

8:00 am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (1 bill)

🍀 HB 2668 - Directing the relocation of the Bob Oke game farm.

Testify

🍀🍀

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am

No 10:30 Pro bills

🍀🍀🍀

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (3 bills)

🍀 HB 2498 - Concerning nursing education program standards.

Testify

🍀 HB 2443 - Creating the armed forces reserve postsecondary education grant.

Testify

🍀 HB 2567 - Concerning the Washington college grant and college bound scholarship program for students attending private four-year not-for-profit institutions of higher education in Washington.

Testify

🍀🍀🍀

4:00 pm Group. Testify prior to 3:00 pm (3 bills)

🍀 SB 5188 - Concerning broadband infrastructure repair loans.

Testify

🍀 HB 2584 - Providing a sales and use tax exemption for qualifying farm machinery and equipment.

Testify

🍀 HB 2615 - Codifying the voluntary disclosure tax program and authorizing temporary tax amnesty.

Testify

🍀🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

8:00am Group. Testify prior to 7:00am (2 bills)

🚨 SB 6271 - Concerning mattress producer responsibility organizations. Testify

🚨 SB 6174 - Establishing producer responsibility for textiles.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (3 bills)

🚨 SB 5849 - Making financial education a graduation requirement in Washington state.

Testify

🚨 EHB 1345 - Establishing limitations on detached accessory dwelling units outside of urban growth areas.

Testify

🚨 EHB 1501 - Concerning inquiries into association governance or operations by unit owners in common interest communities.

Testify

This one passed the house 53-36-0-7. Let’s make some noise on this one in the Senate hearing!

🚨🚨🚨

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (1 bill)

🚨 HB 2538 - Increasing pay equity for part-time faculty.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

4:00 pm Group. Testify prior to 3:00 pm (3 bills)

🚨 SHB 2236 - Concerning the housing finance commission.

Testify

🚨 HB 2273 - Reducing embodied carbon emissions of buildings and building materials.

Testify

Worst bill on the list today.

🚨 HB 2376 - Concerning property tax reform.

Testify



🚨 HB 2610 - Ensuring nonprofit housing providers qualify for a property tax exemption when the property is temporarily used for certain community purposes other than affordable housing.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

Some Housekeeping! 🧹

Here’s how to get into the course.

First, add info@influencingolympia.com to your email contacts.

Click login here button below. Use your password, or click forgot password, and set a new password. Easy!

LOGIN HERE

I’ll always have the login button in the newsletter in case you need it.

Grab the 2026 Master Spreadsheet

The Master Spreadsheet is up to date with all Week One hearings and bills. I’ve reviewed Monday’s and Tuesdays, and part of Wednesdays.

If you’re NOT yet a “member” of Influencing Olympia then click the “Join Here” button 👇🏻



Join Here & Start Today

Be sure to look for your welcome email and login!

That’s the only way to get access to the Master Spreadsheet!

NEED TO REACH ME?

Message Nancy D Churchill

Thank you for reading Influencing Olympia Effectively. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Do you read Dangerous Rhetoric? You might enjoy this related article:

Visit Dangerous Rhetoric

Influencing Olympia Effectively is supported by readers and influencers like you! If you’d like to help us continue to bring you this great information please consider making a donation.

We’re grateful for your support!

Tip Jar