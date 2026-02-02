Policy Cutoff is coming on Wednesday.

Any policy bill that does not make it out of it’s committee by Wednesday is “mostly dead” for the session,. Many bills will fall by the wayside. Our job is to kill as many bad bills as possible by making it obvious that there will be a big fight over them if they get to the floor.



Remember, bills that pass their house of origin will have ANOTHER public hearing in the opposite house… so we will have a second chance to stop the really bad bills.

Topics covered in this list

PRO:

Assessments at DCYF, Counting out-of-state convictions, Steps toward eliminating unhealthy foods for SNAP, Crash Prevention Zones, Reducing licensing fees for camper vans and motercycles, Veterans benefits.

CON

Most of the CON bills are in the 4 pm hearing, so you could do that group tomorrow morning. That 4 pm list has 16 bills, so it will take a minute.

We are creeping towards Universal Basic Income using Families with Children as the trojan horse (that 6212). Also, Health insurance, financial aid, sex offenders getting off easy, grants to non-profits, reorganizing the State Transportation Commission and the Housing finance Commission and a low income loan fund.

Thanks for taking the time to participate in these public hearings!

For the bills listed below, you will have the link to the bill. (The Bill Number), and a “testify” link.

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).



Step Maybe: ⏳ Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

Save time! Make sure you LOGIN using the tiny green button at the upper right corner of the committee sign-in page. (You only have to do this once. Don’t log out)

Make sure the radio button is on the correct bill.

Then choose “Note my position”.

On the next page, “*Position” is a dropdown, choose (CON).

The list below is not ALL of the bills, just the ones we want to pay attention to!

VOTE PRO 🍀 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”

Step 1: Click on the Testify button to note your position.

Step Maybe: Click on the bill number to send a comment to your legislators .

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (2 bills)

🍀 SB 6128 - Facilitating the use of a department of labor and industries-approved, application-based, third-party recording platform to record independent medical exams.

Testify

BIAW Pro

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (2 bills)

🍀 SB 6007 - Authorizing the Washington state institute for public policy to evaluate outcomes related to assessment practices at the department of children, youth, and families.

Testify

🍀 SB 6186 - Directing the department of social and health services to apply for a waiver from the United States department of agriculture restricting the use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits from being used to purchase unhealthy foods such as candy and sweetened beverages.

Testify

4:00 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (7 Bills)

🍀 HB 2607 - Concerning child care rate regions.

Testify

🍀 SSB 6066 - Establishing crash prevention zones.

Testify

🍀 HB 2305 - Clarifying that travel vans are not motor homes for purposes associated with vehicle registration.

Testify

🍀 HB 2601 - Addressing motorcycle weight fees.

Testify

🍀 HB 2604 - Transferring ownership of a vehicle to an insurer under certain circumstances.

Testify

🍀 SSB 5827 - Concerning the definition of a "qualifying discharge" for the Washington state veterans' preference program for civil service. Testify

🍀 SB 5954 - Concerning veteran survivor tuition waiver eligibility.

Testify

🍀 SB 5962 - Concerning spring blade knives.

Testify

ADDED TO SENATE LAW AND JUSTICE*

5962 Bill Report > Brief Summary of Bill

Removes spring blade knife from the list of weapons classified as

dangerous weapons under statute, and explicitly states spring blade

knives are not dangerous weapons.

•

Amends other statutory provisions making it unlawful to possess a spring

blade knife in certain locations, such as schools and jails.

Update 6 am 2/2/26

🍀🍀

VOTE CON 🚨 on all of the following bills. ⬇️

All research is in the master spreadsheet!

Don’t trust me blindly, go take a look at my reasons for a Pro/Con recommendation.



Remember, if you miss the deadline for “Note your position,” you can submit written testimony for 24 hours. Just say “please oppose/please support”



So, if you are offline for a bit, and “miss a deadline” don’t worry! Just visit the bill and see if the testify button is still active! Super, super easy!

10:30am Group. Testify prior to 9:30 am (4 Bills)

🚨 SB 6282 - Requiring state registered apprenticeships in the building and construction trades to provide behavioral health and wellness training.

Testify

BIAW CON

🚨 SB 6068 - Concerning workers' wages and benefits in the construction industry.

Testify

BIAW CON

🚨 SB 5133 - Concerning departures from the guidelines for caregiver status.

Testify

REMOVED FROM HEARING

* Update 6 am 2/2/26

🚨 SB 6105 - Raising the exemption from garnishment of earnings for judgments arising from medical debt.

Testify

1:30 pm Group. Testify prior to 12:30 pm (1 Bill)

🚨 SB 6212 - Creating a families with children benefit pilot program. Testify

A baby step towards Universal Basic Income

4:00 pm Group. Testify prior to 3 pm (16 Bills)

🚨 HB 2073 - Funding health insurance premium assistance.

Testify

🚨 SHB 2132 - Concerning applications for state financial aid.

Testify

🚨 HB 2403 - Modifying provisions relating to the crime of failure to register. [AS A SEX OFFENDER]

Testify

🚨 HB 2587 - Establishing a pilot program to advance funds to nonprofits to support grant performance.

Testify

🚨 SB 6253 - Concerning public transportation benefit area governing bodies.

Testify

🚨 SB 6311 - Providing for continuous, safe, and accessible pedestrian passage during certain construction projects.

Testify

🚨 SB 6262 - Increasing the maximum weight of certain vehicles subject to transportation benefit district vehicle fees.

Testify

Tax Increase

🚨 SB 6335 - Revising the responsibilities of the state transportation commission.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5884 - Expanding the limited sales and use tax incentive program to encourage redevelopment of underutilized property.

Testify

🚨 SB 6256 - Concerning tax exemptions for unoccupied property used for affordable housing that is owned by a nonprofit entity.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6027 - Modifying certain funding and exemptions related to providing and maintaining affordable housing and related services. Testify

🚨 SSB 6018 - Concerning the housing finance commission.

Testify

🚨 SSB 6028 - Establishing a revolving loan fund for mixed-income affordable homeownership development.

Testify

🚨 SB 6275 - Concerning the community reinvestment program.

Testify

🚨 SSB 5961 - Transferring early literacy programs from the department of children, youth, and families to the office of the superintendent of public instruction.

Testify

🚨 2SSB 5292 - Concerning paid family and medical leave rates.

Testify

🚨🚨🚨

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE HEARINGS!

These public hearings are powerful opportunities to make our voices heard, and if you can’t travel to Olympia you can testify online.



This is JUST the morning bills… Afternoon bills coming asap!

